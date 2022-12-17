Festive shoppers brave freezing conditions on final shopping weekend before Christmas

After ravages of Covid, a more familiar festive sight as Belfast thronged on the final weekend

Last minute shoppers at Belfast City centre on the last Saturday before Christmas

Shoppers in Belfast city centre on the last Saturday before Christmas

Belfast was buzzing on Saturday as shoppers made the most of the last shopping weekend before Christmas.

Punters braved freezing conditions in towns and cities across Northern Ireland to grab last-minute bargains, stocking fillers and holiday gifts for their loved ones, with crowds and footfall more akin to corresponding weekends in the pre-Covid years.

Unperturbed by the cold snap which has gripped the country for more than a week now, Belfast’s main shopping districts were bustling with people, many of whom were carrying armfuls of bags as they hurried between stores.

Retired Paul Thompson (64), from Belfast, said: “The shopping has gone surprisingly well, my wife was very easily satisfied this year, so I’m very happy.

“I still have more to do, but I always leave it until the last minute, so it’s my own fault. I’m retired now, so I don’t come into Belfast as much as I used to, but it’s nice to see a bit of a buzz about the place after the last few years.

“The ground is safe enough to walk on too despite the frost, so I’m happy about that. It’s nice to see Bank Buildings open again after the fire.

“Everybody is full of Christmas cheer. My daughter is coming home from England and we’re looking forward to a good family Christmas.”

The flagship Primark store in the newly restored Bank Buildings was as popular as ever, with a queue around the block throughout the day.

Nicola Gordon (33), from Portglenone, said she was lucky enough to get in early.

She told Sunday Life: “Everyone seems to be out and enjoying their freedom to be back outside shopping, and queuing too. Some of the shops have had queues to get in.

“Oh my gosh, I couldn’t believe it when I saw people queuing around the block to get into Primark. I was in it early before the rush, thankfully.

“The town has been brilliant today, very busy, and there is a nice buzz about the place, a really good atmosphere.

“Everyone is really cheery and in a good mood. There’s been ones carol singing and all sorts. I got myself a Bailey’s hot coffee to keep warm. I definitely needed it today. I’m finished my shopping, thankfully, but my friends were picking up the last few bits.

“The town is definitely a lot busier than it has been in previous years, especially with the pandemic, which is great.”

Mother and daughter bargain-hunting duo Michelle Jones (55) and Toni O’Neil (32) spent the day shopping after going to see Westlife at the SSE Arena on Friday night.

“It’s been very busy and we haven’t been able to find anything we came for yet, although we’ve managed to do some shopping,” they said. “We were at Westlife last night and it was very good.

“Today’s just a bit of a continuation. We got up this morning and came straight back into town shopping.

“It’s been nice to clear the head and get some fresh air, and it’s great to see so many people out shopping again.

“We’ll back again before Christmas to finish off the shopping and hopefully get everything we need in time.”