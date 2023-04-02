Feuding gangs’ adopted names just flag of convenience for thugs’ criminality

The self-styled North Down UDA and the Real UFF aren’t names that jumped out of nowhere as a result of this feud.

Now cut off from the clout of the larger organisations from which they were once members, both still play on their links to the most infamous loyalist terror groups.

A senior security source said: “We have always had factions.

“They don’t have the support of the big ‘mothership’ organisations, but they still present a threat.

“They’ve been put out of massive drug gangs and they’re competing for turf in north Down and Ards.”

The North Down UDA is led by Dickie Barry who was once the leader of the UDA’s ‘D’ company in west Belfast.

His now arch-rival in Ards, Adrian Price, heads the breakaway gang calling themselves the Real UFF.

It’s a name that dates back 16 years, its emergence first revealed by Sunday Life in April 2007. Back then, it was another splinter group which had broken away from the mainstream UDA over the direction of travel in the peace process.

A threat against Adrian Price and his son

A Real UFF member gave Sunday Life photographs of a C company show of strength, claiming to demonstrate the group’s military capacity.

“We have had enough of people telling us what to do, if the opportunity arises we will take out the entire UDA leadership because they are selling us out,’’ Sunday Life was told at the time.

“Protestant areas are still awash with drugs and we are not going to stand by while so-called loyalists line their pockets.”

The group’s hitlist not only included the UDA leadership, but top loyalists Johnny Adair, Mo Courtney and Jim Spence. The dissident leadership of the Real IRA and the Continuity IRA were also targets.

But Frankie Gallagher of the UDA-aligned UPRG branded it a stunt carried out by a rump of “criminal elements’’.

Between 2009 and 2013, the Real UFF was responsible for around 24 attacks.

In February 2010, they issued a death threat against Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly. Weeks later, party president Gerry Adams received a death threat from the gang’s C company.

There were also a number of pipe bombings in Co Antrim.

Former DUP council candidate John Smyth, from Connor near Ballymena, was later jailed for his involvement in a 2011 sectarian attack on the home of a Polish family in Antrim. A group calling itself the South East Antrim Real UFF admitted responsibility.

Down the years, the Real UFF had been the go-to cover name for small groups of disgruntled loyalists, but in recent times it had all but disappeared.

One senior loyalist said the name and those operating under it have always been viewed as a laughing stock.

“It was a bunch of lunatics in Antrim around 2007 with replica firearms and a fancy new flag,’’ our source told us.

“The adoption of this name by a heroin dealing drug gang is a source of amusement in loyalism.

“It is an effort to attribute some kind of political or loyalist legitimacy on the dregs of society.

“It’s like the final days of Johnny Adair when his men were bunkered into the lower Shankill.

“The only difference is that Adair’s men, had they got out, would have had the capability to do serious damage.”