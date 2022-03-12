Field in rural Gaeltacht up for grabs in Na Magha CLG raffle

The raffle for the field will be held on St Patrick's Day

Derry’s only hurling and camogie club is raffling a unique prize in a bid to help grow the sports in the city.

Na Magha CLG has put a field in the Donegal Gaeltacht up for grabs in a special prize draw on St Patrick’s Day.

But if the lucky winner doesn’t fancy owning a two acre slice of rural Ireland a £20,000 cash alternative is available.

The club’s development officer Gerard Roarty said the raffle has all the necessary legal approval and that all the proceeds would go back into the club.

“We’ve been generously offered a field known, as the pound field, to raffle for funds,” he said.

“It’s where monks from Tory Island took refuge in 1595 after being driven off Tory by Tudor invaders.

“You can buy a ticket to win this historic field in the Donegal Gaeltacht, adjacent to Glenveagh National Park and to support hurling and camogie in Derry.”

The field is near the village of Doochary which lies between the towns of Dungloe and Fintown in the south of the county.

—Tickets are priced at £20 for a batch of 20 or £50 for 60 and are available on the club’s website www.namagha.ie