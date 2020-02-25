Finucane pipebomb attack carried out by same thugs who targeted Adams' house

Pacemaker Press 16/01/2020 Police and ATO at the scene of a security alert on the Lurgan Road near Maple Park in Crumlin , Co Antrim on Thursday evening, A number of homes have been evacuated. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The burned out home of Robert Clarke near Dundrod. Picture taken on Wednesday 27th November 2019.

Martin Finucane beside the window damaged in the bomb attack

The pipebomb attacks on the homes of republicans Harry Maguire and Martin Finucane are being blamed on the same gang that threw fireworks at Gerry Adams' house.

The criminals, based in Crumlin, Co Antrim, recently shot up a hair salon owned by Emma Cassidy and placed a crude bomb on a car owned by an employee at the Kennedy Centre in west Belfast.

On both occasions the targets were the victims of failed extortion attempts.

Sunday Life understands that after last month's Kennedy Centre blackmail bid, the victim approached senior Sinn Fein members for help.

Police have said a device thrown at the west Belfast home of the brother of murdered solicitor Pat Finucane was a "crude explosive device that did not ignite".

Republicans believe innocent Martin Finucane, the brother of murdered lawyer Pat, was targeted because his nephew John is Sinn Fein's North Belfast MP and his younger brother Seamus, an ex-IRA prisoner, is a senior figure in the party.

Both men were pictured at Martin's home in the Lenadoon estate in west Belfast the day after the early morning pipebomb attack.

The device thrown at the home, which was made up of batteries and nails and powered by gas cannisters used to fire airguns, broke a window but failed to ignite.

The attackers fled on a motorbike, with republicans believing that they used quiet country roads to escape back to Crumlin.

Provisional IRA members visited the village on Friday looking to track down members of the gang.

They were after a west Belfast man who recently moved there. He is in his 30s, has more than 100 criminal convictions and previously served a prison sentence over a random stabbing.

Emma Cassidy's business in Crumlin was shot up after she too was targeted in an extortion.

He is understood to have been part of the gang behind firework attacks on the homes of Gerry Adams and IRA chief Bobby Storey in July 2018.

The same individual was linked to a gun attack on a Sinn Fein office in the Turf Lodge estate in west Belfast.

It was after this that he fled to Crumlin, having been warned he was being targeted by the Provisional IRA.

Emma Cassidy with her husband Sean 'Cash' Cassidy

Republicans believe he returned to west Belfast yesterday to attack the homes of ex-IRA prisoner Harry Maguire and his 85-year-old mother.

Since basing himself in Crumlin, the career criminal has set up an extortion gang targeting shop owners.

Considered erratic, he intimidates locals by walking around country lanes at night in full combat gear.

His victims include Emma Cassidy, whose Style and Smile beauty salon was shot up last November after she refused cash demands.

She told Sunday Life afterwards: "It's disgraceful I am being targeted like this when I've caused no one any trouble."

Another target was convicted UDA double killer Robert 'Brooksy' Clarke, who owns a fuel yard near Crumlin.

General view at the home of Gerry Adams after an explosive device thrown at former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams' house in west Belfast Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

The 67-year-old's former home was petrol-bombed by the gang after he rejected a blackmail bid.

The criminals' latest victim was an employee at the Kennedy Centre in west Belfast. Last month a crude bomb was attached to his car after he refused to hand over cash.

He discovered the device on his vehicle after parking outside a house in Crumlin where a wake was taking place.

Had it detonated, dozens of mourners at the property on Maple Park could have suffered serious injuries. It was after this that the victim sought help from Sinn Fein.

The bomber then carried out the pipebomb attacks on the home of Martin Finucane and Harry Maguire. The criminals responsible were hoping they would be blamed on the New IRA because they came in the days after Sinn Fein claimed its members were under threat from the dissident group.

Speaking outside his damaged home, Mr Finucane said: "I hope I am the last person to be attacked. If it's in connection with any ulterior motive - threats have been issued to members of Sinn Fein - I would like them to explain why this has happened (because) I am not a member."

His North Belfast MP nephew John Finucane added: "(This) is something that shouldn't happen. I would call on people with influence to make sure that that is the last time someone's home is attacked."

The PSNI said detectives were investigating a number of motives for the attack.

Following the attack, the New IRA sent word to mainstream republicans to deny involvement. It also denied threatening Sinn Fein members following the attendance of Michelle O'Neill and Gerry Kelly at a PSNI recruitment event.

The politicians were warned they were at risk of being killed by an under-car bomb.

Sunday Life understands the message was conveyed to them after 'Army Council' meetings of the New IRA were reported in the media.

The PSNI believes possible attacks were discussed during the get-together.

Sinn Fein sources say the party is taking the threats seriously. They are understood to have emanated from the Derry New IRA unit that killed journalist Lyra McKee last April and which is led by Thomas Mellon.

However, Saoradh, the New IRA's political wing, poured cold water on the claims.

A spokesman said: "These threats are non-existent and totally bogus.

"It is quite clear to anyone with an ounce of sense that they have been collectively manufactured by the MI5-directed PSNI and Sinn Fein."

Explaining the detail of the PSNI warning, Sinn Fein North Belfast MLA Gerry Kelly said: "It was very specific that it was going to be an attack, it was going to be an under-vehicle car bomb and that it could be anywhere at anytime."

Mr Kelly added: "Is it serious? The police are taking it very seriously and I am taking it very seriously."

cbarnes@sundaylife.co.uk