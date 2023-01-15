Fiona Donohoe harassment accused ducks Sunday Life reporter

This is the camera-shy North Belfast man accused of a six-month harassment campaign against the grieving mother of Noah Donohoe which began just days before the first anniversary of the boy’s death.

William Logue Millar (44), who lives only a street away from where Noah’s body was discovered in a storm drain in north Belfast, appeared in court on Friday charged with harassment and persistent improper use of communications.

During a brief preliminary hearing at Belfast Magistrates Court, Logue stood in the dock wearing jeans and a black and white parka jacket.

His solicitor told the court he would be entering “not guilty pleas across the board” before adding: “There is a context to this case and there is some material still outstanding so we will need some time to prepare.”

William Logue Millar

Millar, who goes by the surname Logue, faces a contest later this year and the case was adjourned until next month.

After his court appearance an extremely shy Logue left Laganside Courthouse with the hood of his parka jacket pulled down over his face.

He repeatedly tried to evade Sunday Life outside the courthouse and refused to answer questions about the charges he faces before asking nearby cops for help.

An officer was overheard telling him: “They’re the press and it’s a free country.”

None of the facts in the case were opened in court but the indictment shows Logue is accused of harassing Fiona Donohoe for almost six months on dates between June 19 and November 11, 2021.

Fiona Donohoe with her late son Noah

He is alleged to have caused annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety via persistent use of a public electronic communications network between the same dates.

Ms Donohoe’s 14-year-old son Noah was found dead in a north Belfast storm drain, less than 100 metres from where Logue lives, in June 2020.

He had been missing for six days prior after going out on a bicycle trip across the city to meet up with friends.

Ms Donohoe has been campaigning for answers around the circumstances surrounding her son’s death ever since.

Following Friday’s hearing Logue was released on continuing bail with the matter due to be heard again in February to fix a date for contest.