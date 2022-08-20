Firearm accused ‘important cog’ in crime gang

A MAN accused of having an unlicensed firearm is an “important cog” in an organised crime gang, a court has heard.

Patrick McGinley is also accused having a cutting agent for use in the supply of drugs following searches at a property in west Belfast last week.

The 28-year-old appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday via videolink from police custody.

Objecting to McGinley being freed on bail, a police officer told the court it’s believed he is part of a crime gang supplying class A and B drugs in the city.

The officer said they also believe the weapon found, which has yet to be tested, is used in his alleged day to day drug dealing activities.

He added that several kilos of a suspected cutting agent were found but while McGinley gave a no comment interview he said afterwards that it was in fact grout.

McGinley’s barrister told the court that the charges are part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminality which has already seen him accused of supplying class A and B drugs.

He said that during his first court appearance on those charges he and a co-accused were granted bail by another district judge.

The lawyer said the weapon found was not a real firearm but of the kind commonly bought at the likes of Nutt’s Corner market and it does not require a firearm certificate.

He said the suspected mixing agent was actually grout sealant of the kind used in bathroom showers.

The lawyer pointed out that the judge who granted him bail in the first set of charges against him was satisfied with a condition that he live at an address in Colinmill in Dunmurry with a cash surety of £5,000 lodged.

He added that McGinley was a father-of-one with another child on the way and runs a successful landscaping business.

District Judge George Conner refused bail stating there was too high a risk to the public and of interference with the investigation.

McGinley was remanded in custody to appear again on September 9.