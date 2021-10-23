Firework charge against loyalist dropped

A LEADING loyalist and tax cheat has had a charge against him of illegal possession of a firework without a licence dismissed.

Ex-UDR man Sammy Coulter was charged in June with possessing the firework without the required licence on October 14, 2019.

However at Newtownards Magistrates Court on Tuesday the matter was dismissed by District Judge Mark Hamill.

Coulter’s solicitor Darren Duncan had previously asked the court for an adjournment in order to assess the public interest in his client’s prosecution.

Mr Duncan said at an earlier hearing: “This incident relates to one firework found in his home. We are looking into whether or not there is a public interest aspect to this case.”

Shopkeeper Coulter (54), of Cambourne Mews, Newtownards, faced a fine of up to £5,000 if convicted of the offence but District Judge Mark Hamill dismissed the charge on the merits of the case.

In November 2016 the former UDR man pleaded guilty to evading customs duty and carrying on a credit business without a licence.

The convictions related to his business, SC Newsagents in Newtownards, where he laundered £15,000 from a loyalist loan sharking operation between September 2005 and September 2012.

Police suspected he was using his company as a front to launder money from a loan sharking operation in which it was alleged customers were paying 20 per cent on loans. A previous court hearing was told £15,414 in Coulter’s possession was proceeds from this operation.

Shopkeeper Coulter was formerly the director of a security services company in Ards which was dissolved four years ago.