First photos of Skins star Jack O’Connell playing Ards-born Blair Mayne in BBC’s SAS: Rogue Heroes

The first images have been released from the TV mini-series that tells the remarkable story of founding SAS member and war hero Blair Mayne.

Skins star Jack O’Connell plays Newtownards-born Mayne in SAS: Rogue Heroes, a six-part drama about the unit’s remarkable acts of wartime bravery.

Larger-than-life figure Mayne, who was affectionately known as ‘Colonel Paddy’, was one of the founding members of the SAS and plays a major role in the show.

WAR HERO: Blair Mayne

Sunday Life first reported in May that O’Connell had been selected as the main man, and the first photos show him dressed as the serviceman, one of the most decorated soldiers of the Second World War.

The BBC released the images ahead of the drama being broadcast on BBC One next year.

SAS: Rogue Heroes was filmed on location in the UK and Morocco and written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

According to the makers, the drama tells the story of “the world’s greatest special forces unit, the SAS”.

O’Connell, who played a young British soldier based in Belfast in the Troubles movie ‘71, said the role was a dream come true.

“Playing the legend Paddy Mayne is an honour,” the actor added.

Jack O'Connell (right) as Blair Mayne with Connor Swindells (centre) as David Stirling and Alfie Allen as Jock Lewes in an image from SAS: Rogue Heroes

The drama tells how the SAS was formed by David Stirling, with assistance from Mayne, under extraordinary circumstances during the darkest days of the Second World War.

Sex Education star Connor Swindells plays Stirling, an eccentric young officer who comes up with the idea of creating a small unit that would wreak havoc behind enemy lines.

One of his first recruits was Mayne, and when Stirling was captured in 1943, Mayne replaced him as commanding officer of the SAS, which was split into the Special Raiding Squadron and the Special Boat Section.

SAS: Rogue Heroes was adapted from historian Ben Macintyre’s book of the same name.

The SAS opened its secret archives to the writer for the first time for the 2016 book to mark the 75th anniversary of the unit’s foundation.

The series is expected to depict Mayne as a fearsome warrior who led from the front.

In his book, Macintrye describes him as setting “an unparalleled standard of courage and leadership”.

Director of BBC drama Piers Wenger said the drama was an opportunity to bring knowledge of Mayne’s exploits to a new audience.

“Combining a fascinating, little-known story with all the intelligence and swagger that Steven Knight’s writing is known for, SAS: Rogue Heroes will be like nothing we’ve seen before,” he added.

A desert scene from the new BBC mini-series

Mayne was involved in some of the most daring actions in the early history of the SAS, including a confrontation near Oldeburg in 1945 in which a convoy of Canadian tanks was attacked.

He drove up and down the road, in full view of the enemy, taking out German sniper positions and firing a .50 Browning gun from his waist.

He was later recommended for a VC to accompany the three DSOs he had already received in the war — a citation supported by Field Marshal Montgomery.

It was six months before the controversial decision was finally taken to award another bar to his DSO and not the Victoria Cross that was recommended.

Mayne, a former Irish international and British Lions rugby player, died aged 40 in a car accident near his home in Newtownards in 1955.

He is buried at Movilla cemetery in the Co Down town.