First picture of alleged football fraudster accountant accused of cheating IFA over 20 months

Muhammad Naeem who is charged with fraud relating to a position he held within the IFA. Picture Colm O'Reilly Sunday Life 23-01-2020

This is the man accused of being behind the fraud scandal which has rocked the Irish Football Association (IFA).

Accountant Muhammad Naeem is accused of cheating Northern Ireland's football governing body over a 20-month period.

The 39-year-old Newtownards-based man faces a raft of charges over the alleged double invoicing scam believed to have drained a large sum from the IFA's accounts.

He is charged with eight offences, including fraud by abuse of position between January 2018 and last August.

Naeem allegedly abused his position by duplicating invoices and making fraudulent payments, with the intention of causing loss to the IFA, "on numerous occasions".

He is further accused of making payments into bank accounts held in his name during the alleged scam and concealing, converting, transferring and removing criminal property from Northern Ireland.

Naeem's wife, Sumbul Jahangir (36) - who has described herself on Companies House records as a consultant, company director and photographer - is charged with one count of possessing criminal property.

The pair, both Pakistani nationals, have already appeared before Belfast Magistrates' Court, where they were released on continuing bail to appear again on February 14 while the Public Prosecution Service prepares a full file.

Naeem told our reporter he could not comment on the case when approached at his remote home in north Down last week.

According to Companies House, he is the director of seven dissolved businesses which were registered in Northern Ireland and England.

Naeem resigned last February from an accountancy services firm called Solvers Business Services Ltd, which was registered to an address in University Avenue in south Belfast.

On the listings, he describes himself as either a consultant, accountant or business consultant.

But his wife is a director of three firms registered to offices in the university area of south Belfast, concerned with business security and office cleaning.

One of the firms, Solvers Services Ltd, was only founded in November last year.

The husband and wife are joint directors of two Belfast firms just launched in September last year - Solvers Cleaning Services and Solvers Security Services.

Sumbul Jahangir had previously had two companies registered in Milton Keynes and one in London and at one point described herself as a photographer.

There is no suggestion that any of the companies with which the pair are involved have anything to do with the alleged fraud.