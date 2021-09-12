First picture of idiot who bought guns on eBay

Omagh collector ‘couldn’t be bothered’ getting haul properly deactivated

GUILTY PLEA: David Park had the guns delivered to his home in 2017

This is the gun collector and war re-enactment enthusiast who was slammed by a judge for buying machine guns on eBay.

David Park (52) admitted five charges involving the possession of firearms without appropriate certificates at Omagh Magistrates Court.

During a hearing in August, a magistrate launched a scathing attack on the defendant for buying a sub-machine gun, two light-calibre sub-machine guns, a Luger pistol and a machine gun magazine.

When approached by Sunday Life at his home on Beagh Road in Omagh on Thursday, the self-confessed gun collector told our reporter he had already said enough about his collection and how it came about before declining to comment further.

Omagh Magistrates Court previously heard police conducted a search of Park’s home in August 2017 after receiving information about a parcel delivered to his address.

The weapons were discovered and taken for examination because there were no deactivation or firearms certificates on record for them.

Forensic analysis showed the firearms were not deactivated to the required criteria, although they were stamped as deactivated to a lesser degree.

Cops were unable to interview Park at that time because he had left the jurisdiction and was living in Iraq.

He returned in September 2019 and when interviewed by police accepted purchasing the weapons on eBay for “display purposes” and described them as “old, rusted and inactive as firearms”.

He claimed to be part of a re-enactment group that displayed memorabilia and the firearms, accompanied by other items, to attract visitors.

Park insisted the weapons had been stamped as deactivated and that he had certificates to that effect, but he was unable to locate them.

Despite his explanations, District Judge Bernie Kelly gave him a dressing-down over the affair and said she could not understand his fascination with firearms, particularly as Northern Ireland has been scarred by decades of conflict.

She told him: “I honestly don’t know where to start. This is Northern Ireland. What do you think the reaction of the average member of the public would be to seeing sub-machine guns parked outside premises?”

Representing himself at the time, Park replied: “I’m a collector.”

Judge Kelly responded: “You may well be, but if this is for the purpose of display to attract the public, what do you think, in Northern Ireland, the general reaction would be to seeing a sub-machine gun? It would be fear.

“I’ve lived through all of it and you’ve lived through most of it, and I can’t believe you do not understand the connotations for heavy-duty artillery.

“These are serious charges. You couldn’t be bothered getting these decommissioned to the appropriate standards.

“Which one of us wants to be reminded of the damage that sort of machinery can do?

“I do not understand the fascination with guns, or killing people or blowing them up. This is going to require more than a fine.”

Park was bailed pending sentencing on October 12, with Judge Kelly ordering the firearms to be destroyed.