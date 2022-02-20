First picture of Ravenhill Road double death crash accused

Police at the scene of the fatal crash on Belfast’s Ravenhill Road

This is the plasterer accused of killing two men in a car crash after allegedly drinking six beers and speeding the wrong way along a busy Belfast street.

Adrian Ursu (32) is charged with causing the deaths of two men and injuring two others after crashing head-on into a taxi on Belfast’s Ravenhill Road on January 22.

Courts have heard that in the aftermath of the incident he spoke “nonchalantly” to cops about having drank up to six beers earlier the same day — although he is not charged with drink driving.

After initially being refused bail over the horror smash he was released by the high court earlier this month under strict conditions which include a ban on driving and consuming or possessing alcohol.

Ursu appeared at Laganside Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with breaching those bail terms after he was spotted carrying boxes of booze into his home by a neighbour.

But during a short hearing he was cleared by District Judge Mark McGarrity who found the prosecution had failed to prove Ursu was personally in possession of alcohol.

Prosecutors had alleged Ursu breached his bail terms after a neighbour spied him ferrying boxes of Stella Artois into his address from his partner’s car.

The court heard Ursu, of Doonbeg Drive, Newtownabbey, had been seen by the concerned neighbour “lifting two boxes of Stella and a bag of bottles” into the property on February 12.

Following a report to the PSNI cops attended the address and found several empty beer cans in the garden shed and bathroom as well as wine and spirits on display in the kitchen.

But a breathalyser test on Ursu came back negative, the court heard.

The Public Prosecution Service said the incident was a breach of his bail conditions which include a prohibition on possessing alcohol for himself or a third party.

However, District Judge Mark McGarrity rejected the PPS claims, saying they had failed to prove Ursu was in possession of the alcohol and readmitted him to bail.

He said: “The matter at issue is possession and the evidence relied upon by the prosecution comes from the evidence of (Ursu’s neighbour) which contradicts evidence in his written statement.

“In his statement he says it was one box and that (contradiction) gives me some difficulty.

“There is no evidence he personally possessed the alcohol. I don’t consider the defendant to have possessed alcohol on the relevant day or, if he did, the prosecution haven’t proved it to the requisite standard.” Turning to Ursu, who appeared via video-link from his solicitor’s office, Judge McGarrity added: “If you breach the bail order in any way I will remand you in custody and I won’t ever admit you to bail again. This is a serious case and one where you should exercise considerable caution.”

Belfast man Jon O’Hara (47) and a second, publicly unidentified man, were both killed in the horror crash last month.

Ravenhill Road crash victim Jon O'Hara

Another five people had to be taken to hospital following the collision between a Ford Focus and a Skoda Octavia taxi.

Ursu, originally from Romania, is charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.

The case against Ursu is based on CCTV footage of his Ford allegedly veering across central lines and striking the Skoda heading in the opposite direction.