Fish rescued from Lagan after rain bursts weir

Fish have been rescued from the River Lagan after heavy rain burst a weir near Lisburn.

Action had to be taken after water levels fell by over five feet on a stretch past Hilden.

Parts of the river were reduced to still pools, with other areas resembling mudbanks.

The Rivers Agency confirmed the weir had been breached and said it was devising a plan to restore the stretch of water to its normal state.

It added heavy flows of water may have caused erosion which compromised the weir’s structural stability.

The agency is part of the Department for Infrastructure, which said: “Following recent weather warnings and heavy rainfall which caused high water flows in the River Lagan, a breach at Hilden Side Weir has been detected now that water levels have lowered.

“This is causing a decrease in water levels between the playground adjacent to the Huguenot Road near Lisnagarvey and the Lagan Valley Centre at Island Road, Lisburn.

“The department will seek to resolve this issue as soon as possible in a manner that will enable the work to be completed safely and in an environmentally sensitive way.

“The department is currently developing various options for a temporary and permanent solution to repair the weir.

“This will inform cost estimates for this work and any budgetary implications.”

The department is still waiting to hear exactly how much funding it will receive under the budget set by Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris.