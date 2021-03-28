Five-year ban for cruel dog owner as council seizes staffies after vets discover bodies covered in puncture wounds

A woman who failed to take two of her dogs to the vet even though they had up to 80 bite and puncture wounds between them has narrowly escaped going to jail.

While Claire Lines walked free from Ballymena Magistrates Court after her four-month prison sentence was suspended for 18 months, the "aggressive and defiant" 38-year-old was also banned from keeping any dog for five years.

That meant Larne woman Lines would have to surrender the two dogs she still has, Shep the Collie and Storm the Staffie.

But having lodged an appeal against the ban, the proven liar will be able to keep them pending that appeal hearing.

Following a three-hour contest last month Lines, from the Circular Road, was convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to a brindle Staffie called Jack and a black and white Staffie called Jock on September 18, 2019.

Convicting her, District Judge Nigel Broderick said Lines had concocted so many stories "she couldn't remember her own lies".

At the sentencing hearing last Wednesday, prosecuting counsel said Lines had carried Jock into a vets in Larne, claiming he had been attacked by a Labrador and so she had covered his wounds in Sudocrem that she had in her handbag.

Lines leaving Ballymena Magistrates court

Horrified staff at the vets contacted the council animal welfare officer. When they shaved Jock to treat his wounds they uncovered multiple scrapes, puncture wounds and bite marks which were both old and fresh wounds.

An animal welfare officer (AWO) ordered Jock to be seized and Lines signed him over but in the aftermath, she began an online petition and gave an interview in the press lambasting the council for seizing her other supposedly beloved Staffie Jack.

He was seized when the AWO discovered up to 70 bite and puncture wounds to his face, chest and legs and again, the wounds were both fairly fresh and old.

"There's no suggestion this was anything to do with organised dog fighting," said the lawyer, adding that both Jack and Jock "needed pain relief and antibiotics" but records and inquires showed that neither dog had ever been to a vet.

"Jock was seized by the council for rehoming but she refused to sign Jack over and he remains in council kennels," said the lawyer, who added that kennelling and legal costs has spiralled up to £7,610 which the council were seeking from Lines.

During the contest, Lines repeated her account under oath but it transpired that she had written to an animal charity complaining Jack and Jock had been fighting.

While Lines told defence barrister Michael Smyth the two dogs "only had a barking match", a claim which she also made to her local council, the prosecuting barrister revealed that Lines had written an email to an animal rehoming charity saying: "Long story short, my two Staffies have been fighting flat out for two weeks - I don't know what to do any more."

"I didn't say that, I never said that, the council is lying," claimed Lines, further claiming that she lied to the animal charity in order to get help.

The court also heard on Wednesday that in the aftermath of Jack being seized, Lines gave an interview to a newspaper and began an online petition accusing the council of stealing her animals.

Lodging a plea of mitigation, Lines' defence barrister Michael Smyth surmised she made up the story about the dog attack because Jack already had conditions attached to his licence following an incident in 2017 and so feared that he would be taken off her.

Sentencing Lines, District Judge Broderick said: "I recognise that individuals can attach strong bonds with animals and that they become part of the larger family, but equally, I recognise that those who care for animals must ensure that they are properly cared for in that when they need veterinary care they are taken promptly to the vet. That didn't happen here."

In addition to the suspended sentence and disqualification order, the judge ordered unemployed Lines to pay £400 towards the council's costs.

Mr Smyth said while Lines would be appealing the banning order, that was only in relation to Shep and Storm, not in relation to Jack who has been held in council kennels for 18 months but is now to be rehomed.

"She doesn't want to keep Jack in limbo," said defence counsel.