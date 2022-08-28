Flood threat to 40 properties in Co Antrim village if disused canal bursts its banks

Swans making the most of the disused canal between Moira and Aghalee

Forty properties in a Co Antrim village would be at risk of flooding if part of a disused canal burst its banks, a safety investigation has warned.

The Lagan Navigation canal, which runs for 43km from Belfast harbour to Lough Neagh, first opened in 1763 and was once one of the most successful canals in Ireland before its eventual closure in the 1950s.

However, concerns have been raised about the possibility of the canal flooding at a section between the villages of Moira and Aghalee.

A recent safety inspection warned around 40 houses and businesses in Aghalee could be in danger of flooding if a “balancing reservoir” on the canal overflowed.

As a result, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) is now looking to improve the flood defences around the Broadwater Reservoir, which is managed by the department as part of its ownership of the canal system.

New legislation introduced in 2015 stated DfI was responsible for introducing a “regime” for the management and regulation of reservoirs to protect the public from the risk of flooding.

As part of this process, a condition survey was carried out at Broadwater Reservoir and it found the overall condition of the facility to be “very poor”.

When contacted by the Sunday Independent, a DfI spokesperson said regular inspection and maintenance was undertaken at the reservoir and confirmed plans for the new safety work.

“Works identified during recent inspections by a specialist reservoir engineer are being taken forward by the department,” the spokesperson said.

“These works are currently being designed and the final estimate of cost has not yet been established.

“Consultation with property owners and other interested parties is planned to take place prior to commencement of the main construction works.”

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd last week said he recognised the need to introduce “viable longer-term solutions as swiftly as possible” to reduce the impacts of flooding.

He was speaking at the beginning of work on a temporary flood alleviation scheme in Strabane following more recent flooding in the Co Tyrone town.

Last month an estimated 200 properties were flooded in Strabane and others area in the north west following heavy rain.

People living in the affected areas say they have been campaigning for many years for better flood protection for their homes and businesses.

The new flood prevention measures in Aghalee will be welcomed by a local group which is aiming to restore the Lagan canal and once again provide a navigable link between Belfast and Lough Neagh.

The Lagan Canal Restoration Trust, which is made up of representatives from a number of stakeholder organisations, was formed in 2008 and renamed the Lagan Navigation Trust in 2016.