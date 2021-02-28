Flower day has come for Sinn Fein in Sri Lanka

They haven't gone bouquet, you know!

It looked like Sinn Fein might be branching out into the flower business when this photo was posted on social media last week.

But the party won't be marketing a Mickey Brady bunch for sale anytime soon.

It turns out a flower shop with the same initials has been taking a blooming liberty - in Sri Lanka.

Suhada Flowers has been using the Sinn Fein logo -- complete with a map of Ireland - outside their business on the island off the coast of India.

The photo was posted on Twitter by Progressive Politics NI, who call themselves "a group dedicated to helping change Northern Ireland politics for the better".

Quick-witted follower Dave Law commented: "Our spray will come?"

Sinn Fein were asked to comment - but no one rose to the occasion.