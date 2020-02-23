Football chief's tribute after sudden death of IFA man Craig Stanfield

The Irish Football Association has been plunged into mourning for the second time in a week.

Just six days after the passing of Northern Ireland and Manchester United great, Harry Gregg, the IFA was stunned to learn on Saturday that their highly-respected football operations manager Craig Stanfield had died suddenly from a heart attack aged 50.

Regarded throughout Northern Ireland football as the 'strategic brains' behind the IFA, Mr Stanfield, from Lisburn, joined the football governing body under influential former general secretary David Bowen in 1990 and with a sophisticated and logistically brilliant mind, rose through the ranks.

He was matchday manager for Northern Ireland internationals at Windsor Park, played a major role in the organisation of the hugely successful 2017 women's under-19 European Championships hosted by the Irish FA, and was on the site coordinator for Irish Cup finals.

Mr Stanfield, following a thorough planning process, wrote the proposal which secured Windsor Park and the Irish FA the right to host Uefa's prestigious SuperCup final (between winners of the Champions League and Europa League) next year.

Irish FA President David Martin, who had worked alongside Mr Stanfield throughout his tenure at the IFA, said he was "genuinely shocked at this terrible news".

"This is a man who has been taken in his prime when he had so much more to offer football in this country," said Mr Martin.

"Craig made an enormous contribution to the IFA over 30 years and his devastating passing is a huge loss to us.

"You wouldn't find anyone with a bad word to say about Craig, only positive.

"He was kind, considerate, hard-working and meticulous. His attention to detail was incredible, he insisted on it and there was never anything left for tomorrow which could have been done there and then.

"Craig was known and respected by IFA council and all the committees and was responsible for player registration. The new Comet system which has been introduced to improve player registration in Northern Ireland was his baby."

Mr Stanfield was in charge of the logistics for Northern Ireland's historic adventure at the Euro 2016 finals in France and on Saturday he was described as "Northern Ireland's star of the Euro 2016 finals off the pitch".

"He undoubtably was," added Mr Martin.

"Craig was a prominent figure at the Euros for us and was the reason why Irish FA operations in France were so successful. I know he was considered valuable by Uefa, attended a number of their courses and was extremely well thought off in Nyon (Uefa HQ).

"He also looked after the smooth running of matchday affairs at our home internationals and I was with him two weeks ago for coffee as there were a number of things we needed to attend to. He was excited at the prospect of a potential play-off final at Windsor Park on March 31 - if Northern Ireland progressed by beating Bosnia and Herzegovina in the semi-final. Craig would have been match night manager and I have no doubt it would have been a major success under his watch.

"Sadly, it's not to be. But I must emphasise while the IFA family are in shock and hurting, it pales into insignificance when you consider the loss to Craig's family and how they must be feeling. My sincere condolences go to his wife Karalyn and children Kyle, Holly and Matthew. My prayers and thoughts are with Craig's family circle."