Football shops theft man avoids prison

The Leeds Utd and Everton shops on Castle Lane

A MAN who defrauded thousands of pounds from football merchandise shops to fund his gambling addiction has avoided jail.

Nathan Lynch (32) stole the money over the course of more than 16 months from the Everton, Leeds and Rangers stores in Belfast city centre.

At the city’s Magistrates’ Court last week he only managed to stay out of prison after pledging to pay back every penny of the £5,587.70.

Lynch had already pleaded guilty to a single charge of fraud by abuse of position carried out at the shops between August 2020 and December 2021.

Lynch, who was assistant manager of the premises on Castle Lane, stole the money by refunding 78 transactions into his personal account.

Before sentencing, Lynch’s solicitor told District Judge Amanda Henderson he developed a gambling addiction that got worse during the pandemic.

The lawyer said his money worries were made worse by wedding expenses incurred in 2020.

​He said Lynch, who has no criminal record, used the stolen money to covers the bills.

Since he was found out, he has attended counselling and voluntarily blocked himself from online betting websites, the lawyer said.

Judge Henderson said it was clearly a case for custody, despite his previous good character.

Warning Lynch he was looking at a jail sentence, she said it was a “sustained and deliberate fraud”.

“You were and assistant manager and you deliberately and routinely stole from them,” she said.

Lynch, from Hampden Grove in Newtownards, said he had a contribution to make towards repaying the money, but he had other debts he needed a couple of months to finish paying off.

He said he was working full-time and could pay back £500 per month.

Judge Henderson warned him he would only avoid jail if he made “substantial efforts” to compensate the businesses.

She added it was to his credit that he had taken steps to address his gambling addiction.

Lynch was given seven months in prison, with the term suspended for a period of 18 months.