Footprints in snow led cops to ATM suspects, court hears

A snow storm resulted in two alleged would-be thieves charged and in court – accused of trying to steal cash from an ATM.

Joseph Tomlinson (28) and Jordan Stewart (24) were arrested in a house in Co Antrim – their footprints tracked by cops to the property.

The court was told a police operation swung into action after an ATM alarm at a supermarket went off in the village of Kells, in the early hours of Friday morning.

Officers tracked the movements of a jeep allegedly used by two men who, it’s claimed, tried to use cutting equipment and blow torches to break into the machine.

Ballymena Magistrates Court was told on Saturday a police pursuit was not possible because of the bad weather, but it was the snow in the end that led cops to the property on the Fernisky Road just outside Kells.

The jeep allegedly used in the incident was found crashed outside Parkgate.

A police officer said cops then spotted footprints walking away from the vehicle so “police followed these prints for several hours, through fields, hedges and over barbed wire fences”.

Three men were inside the house, Joseph Tomlinson and Jordan Stewart as well as his father. Cops also noted a pile of wet clothes.

The detective said Mr Stewart Snr said the wet clothes “did not belong to him” and that his son and another male had come in during the night “saying they had wrecked a car” while the defendants claimed they had been out walking the dog for approximately 10 minutes.

“There was a dog in the property however this dog was dry and not wet as would be expected if walking in snow,” said the cop.

The constable said the ATM was examined and there was “scorch damage” to the door “as if someone had used a blowtorch-type item” to try and gain entry.

When they crashed jeep was searched, police said they found cutting equipment, a blow torch and gas canister in the boot.

The court was told that when arrested and interviewed both Stewart, from Wakehurst Court in Ballymena and Tomlinson, from Ballysillan Avenue in Belfast, denied involvement but refused to answer the majority of police questions.

They have been charged with attempting to steal the contents of the ATM and burglary of the ATM.

Police objected to bailed and due to alleged fears of further offences because “there may be anger” in the local community.

The officer told the court despite the pair having clear records, there was a clearly “organising and planning” in the alleged theft.

The defence argued that given those clear records, the pair could be freed on bail with conditions.

The judge said while he was satisfied there is a prima facie case, he was also content they could be granted bail.

Both were freed on £500 bail on condition that they observe a curfew and are barred from contacting each other or Stewart’s father and are not allow to enter Kells.