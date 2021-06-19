For the purposes of the tape… Gaffer portrait gets seal of approval from Adrian Dunbar

Adrian Dunbar as 'The Gaffer', Superintendent Ted Hastings in Line of Duty

FERMANAGH actor Adrian Dunbar plays “The Gaffer” in Line of Duty and now he’s become immortalised in a giant portrait made using gaffer tape.

Artist Nathan Wyburn filmed the creation of the portrait of Dunbar’s AC-12 character Hastings during a life exhibition, using black and grey tape on a canvas.

And his work received the seal of approval from Dunbar (62), from Enniskillen, who thinks the giant-sized portrait is "incredible".

Wyburn’s previous portraits include Prince Charles, Dame Shirley Bassey, Mariah Carey, Catherine Zeta-Jones, The Jacksons and Keifer Sutherland.

He said: “People were loving watching it come to life.

“Eyes are always trickiest, that’s why I always start with them. If I get them right I know I’m on my way.

“Ripping apart the gaffer tape in the correct direction is surprisingly easy.

“But once it’s stuck down, it’s down otherwise it would rip the paper.

“So although the video shows me being super fast, it took a lot of patience to get accurate.

“I just think Adrian’s a legend. A great actor and a brilliant character.

“I create work based on current events and every time I heard the team say gaffer in the last series… my mind instantly went to gaffer tape! That’s how my head works.”