Foreign Office tells DUP MP it will not ask US authorities why President Biden did not fly Union flag during Belfast visit

Foreign office tells MP his query won’t be followed up

The Foreign Office has told a DUP MP it has no intention of asking the US authorities why President Joe Biden did not fly the Union flag from his official car while in Belfast.

The president has been accused by some, including Baroness Foster, of snubbing the UK by not flying the flag on his car in Northern Ireland earlier this month.

When the presidential limousine, dubbed ‘the Beast’, crossed the border for his visit to the Republic, the Irish tricolour was flown on the left hand side of the car.

During his brief time in Northern Ireland for the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, the flags flown on the presidential limousine were the Stars and Stripes and the presidential standard.

President Biden at Ulster University

That prompted ex-DUP leader Lady Foster to tell the GB News channel: “I hope it’s not the case that he does not recognise Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom, which is, of course, part of the Good Friday Agreement.

“I think that his administration should be asked.

“It would be very interesting to hear what the administration has to say.”

Baroness Foster

Former Conservative Party leaser Sir Iain Duncan Smith also hit out at the choice of flags on the presidential car.

Mr Duncan said: “The government should have insisted that he fly the Union flag in Belfast whether he likes it or not.”

This was followed by a House of Commons question by Gregory Campbell, DUP MP for East Londonderry, to Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, asking: “If he [Mr Cleverly] will have discussions with his US counterpart on protocols for the flying of hosting nation’s flags on the motor vehicle of the president of that country when visiting the UK; and whether he has made an assessment of whether the UK flag was flown from that president’s car when he visited Belfast in April 2023.”

Replying to Mr Campbell’s question, Foreign Office minister David Rutley said: “There are no plans to discuss protocols for flying flags on the president’s vehicle with the US, including in relation to the president’s recent visit to Northern Ireland.

“The choice of which flags to fly on US official vehicles would be a matter for the US authorities.”

'The Beast' in Belfast — © Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

Sunday Life tried to contact Mr Campbell for comment on the response, but he could not be reached.

Though he was accused of displaying an anti-British sentiment, Mr Biden spoke fondly of both his Irish and English heritage during his speech at the new Ulster University campus in Belfast, and of the importance of the Ulster-Scots people in the founding of the United States.

He said his middle name, Robinette, was from French Huguenot ancestors who settled in Nottingham.

When Barack Obama visited Belfast in 2013, his vehicle was pictured flying the Union flag, alongside that of the United States. George Bush flew the same standards during his visit here in 2008.

However, when Bill Clinton made his landmark visit to Belfast in 1995, during which he met Gerry Adams on the Falls Road, his limousine also only flew the Stars and Stripes alongside the presidential standard.