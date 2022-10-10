Former Belfast bodybuilder Nicole Toan launches own fashion brand

Nicole Toan creates new Miss:Fitt brand after clients confide in her over feeling uncomfortable wearing skimpy workout wear

Nicole Toan wearing the new gym wear she has designed

Online fitness guru and former bodybuilding champ Nicole Toan has launched her own fashion brand designed to help flatter women going to the gym.

Miss:Fitt Clothing was created by the Belfast woman as a result of so many of her clients confiding that they feel uncomfortable in skimpy workout wear.

The Instagram fitness influencer says her trendy gym wear will help boost confidence using special fabric and designs that are “squat proof”, “give bums a lift” as well as high waists to help pull tummies in.

While she hasn’t completely steered away from cropped tops, she insists her Miss:Fitt brand is a confidence building range of sportswear: “It is made for the misfits – girls who feel like they are out of place going to the gym,” she says.

Nicola Toan (centre) has a new gym range out

“Miss:Fitt has been designed as a brand where fitness meets fashion, with an emphasis on inclusion.

We are aware of the struggles various people face throughout their lives, and the gym should be a place that everyone feels welcome to join.

“Women come in all shapes and sizes and I was constantly being told by clients that they felt uncomfortable with all the skimpy gym wear that’s out there,’’ she says.

Nicole's new gym wear is 'squat proof'

“That gave me the idea for the collection and while it has all the elements to help women feel comfortable it is also a funky range.

“It is a line that leads from the front, supporting women to feel confident enough to step into the best version of themselves - no matter their shape, size or background.

“Everything is in black and white and charcoal which are our signature colours.

“We believe that whether you are hitting the machines to combat a chronic illness, you are a new mom trying to restore some ‘me-time’ or you are working towards a specific fitness goal, what you are wearing should never hold you back. “

Nicole (30) has transformed the lives of dozens of women through a special online female empowerment fitness course.

Originally from Belfast, she now lives in Tenerife where she runs an international online female “fat loss” coaching business.

She originally had the idea for her own fashion brand before lockdown and was ready to launch just as Covid-19 struck.

Forced to put her idea on hold, she has since teamed up with a new business partner, Carina Duke who runs four global companies to finally launch the range this month.

Nicole adds: “Carina could see I was struggling because the launch had been cancelled and we teamed up to help get it over the finishing line and we were delighted to launch three weeks ago.

“We have a small collection online and will soon be adding a new autumn/winter range to it.

“We are delighted with sales so far and we also have a mini backpack for keys and phones which is one of our biggest sellers.”

Check out the range at www.missfittclothing.com or follow on Instagram: @miss_fitt20