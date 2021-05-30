Former election candidate admits harassing Jamie Bryson

I hope he gets the help he needs, says loyalist activist

A former Westminster election candidate has been convicted of harassing loyalist Jamie Bryson.

Bobby Beck, described by police as having “underlying mental health issues”, entered guilty pleas to the charge at a remote hearing of Newtownards Magistrates Court.

He admitted sending the Brexit campaigner a message in January that he knew to be false and which caused him annoyance, inconvenience and needless anxiety.

A lawyer for Beck admitted that by pleading guilty his client, who an earlier court was told “has been threatened himself,” put himself in breach of a deferred sentence on offences of criminal damage and making a threat to kill.

Those offences were committed in July last year, when Beck spray-painted graffiti on walls belonging to Ards Football Club, Bangor Football Club and Ards Council.

Jamie Bryson

Welcoming the guilty pleas, Mr Bryson explained images of the threatening graffiti led to him being trolled online.

He said: “The bizarre and obsessive campaign being waged by Mr Beck must stop.

“I have never even met this man, yet bizarrely he has developed a fixation with me.

“I take grave issue with a number of submissions made on behalf of Mr Beck prior to his guilty plea. There is no ‘dispute’; there is simply an obsessive course of harassment by Mr Beck.

“I do not know the man, I have no interest in knowing the man and my only desire is that he gets the medical help required in order that he can break this bizarre fixation with me.”

Beck was made the subject of a restraining order in March 2020 when, during a bizarre court appearance, he threatened to “put two in the chest and one in the head” of a second man.

CAMPAIGN: Bobby Beck’s election poster

His lawyer explained that the 2017 East Belfast independent election candidate, who describes himself as an anti-crime vigilante, now wants to put the matters “behind him and get on (with his life)”.

District Judge Mark Hamill remanded Beck in custody, saying he would pass sentence on June 16.