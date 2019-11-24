Former Girls Aloud bandmates deny plotting to vote Nadine Coyle into infamous Bushtucker Trials

Singer Nadine Coyle chowed down on cow anus on I'm A Celebrity last night - just hours after her former Girls Aloud bandmates denied plotting to get her onto the infamous Bushtucker Trials.

The ex-Girls Aloud warbler also held six cockroaches in her mouth in order to win luxuries for her fellow camp-mates in last night's episode of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

In the second half of her Bushtucker Trial, Nadine and Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts were challenged to gobble up cow anus.

Gutsy Nadine chewed and retched but eventually got it down, while Adele asked everyone to sing to encourage her and also managed to swallow it.

Yesterday, Cheryl and her fellow Girls Aloud stars slammed reports they had plotted to get their former bandmate to endure the trials.

Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts denied claims they formed a WhatsApp group to slate Derry girl Nadine and vote for her to do Bushtucker Trials which have regularly included eating animal gonads.

They took the unusual step of issuing a statement following claims they had been "voting repeatedly" for Nadine to do the trials, with Cheryl insisting they love her regardless of their previous differences.

Cheryl said: "We only want to see Nadine do well, and regardless of any differences we might have had, we will always all have love for each other.

"We did not enjoy watching her distressed when jumping out of the plane and we don't have time for group chats regarding the trials on the show."

Nadine, who has a fear of heights, burst into tears when skydiving into the jungle last weekend.

Cheryl with Nadine.

Ex-bandmate Kimberly echoed Cheryl's comments, adding: "I felt really emotional watching Nadine jump out of the plane and texted Cheryl saying how hard it was to watch. I think she's doing great in there."

Nicola also quashed the WhatsApp rumours, saying: "We don't have a group chat about I'm A Celebrity, this just isn't true. We only wish Nadine the best in the jungle and hope she does well on the show."

The trio spoke out after The Sun claimed they had formed a WhatsApp group where they had been swapping messages about Nadine and had been "voting repeatedly" for her to do the most stomach-churning Bushtucker Trials.

Meanwhile it has emerged that Nadine's appearance in last Sunday's launch programme attracted the biggest TV audience for any type of programme in Northern Ireland this year.

Before last weekend's I'm A Celebrity show, the opening edition of the second series of Derry Girls had held the record for the most watched TV programme in Northern Ireland this year with 442,000 homes watching at peak.

But the opening night of the reality show, in which Ant McParland was reunited in the presenter role with Declan Donnelly, peaked with 455,000 homes in NI switching on to UTV to watch the first 10 campmates.

I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues on UTV at 9pm tonight.