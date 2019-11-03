Former grammar school pupil Ian Vance on Bangor murder charge

Ian Vance is charged with the murder of Timothy Graham

This is the man accused of stabbing to death a vulnerable man in Bangor last week.

Former grammar school pupil Ian Vance appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Friday charged with the murder of his neighbour Timothy Graham.

The 47-year-old was found dead with knife wounds at his home in Enterprise Court in Bangor at around 1am on Thursday.

Vance (45), who has an address on the same street, did not apply for bail and District Judge Paul Copeland remanded him in custody. The former Donaghadee man, who attended Regent House School in Newtowards, is due to appear again at Newtownards Magistrates' Court via videolink on November 29.

Mr Graham, who was originally from Hillsborough, Co Down, was described as a volunteer worker at the Hole in the Hedge cafe near his home.

He was living in sheltered accommodation for people living with mental health issues.

Cafe manager Leah Stenning told the Belfast Telegraph that Mr Graham started volunteering there because people had been kind to him.

"He started off as a customer and then he became a friend," she said.

"He was a ray of sunshine and a very kind fella with a loving family," she said.

The sheltered accommodation that Mr Graham was living in at Enterprise Court is run in collaboration with Inspire Mental Health, the South Eastern Trust, Choice Housing Association and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive.

Inspire, which delivers wellbeing services across the island of Ireland, said that everyone at the charity was "profoundly saddened" by the death of Mr Graham.

Police have said that they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

They also appealed for anyone with information about the killing to contact them.

Detective Inspector Millar said: "Timothy, who was originally from Hillsborough but living in Bangor, was stabbed to death outside his home in Enterprise Court shortly after 1am on Thursday and my thoughts are with his family at this time."