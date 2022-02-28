Former hurling team boss who attacked rival player with hurl escapes prison over incident that left finger ‘hanging by a thread’

A former hurling team manager who attacked and injured a rival team’s player with a hurl has narrowly escaped going to jail over the incident.

Terry McCann’s attack left an opponent’s finger “hanging by a thread”, a crown court has been told.

Passing sentence Judge Gordon Kerr QC told the south Armagh man the incident was a “very bad example of the type of behaviour that is unacceptable at a sporting event” and said it called for a deterrent sentence.

But Judge Kerr said he would suspend the 16-month sentence for two years given his clear record and guilty pleas.

At an earlier hearing 35-year-old McCann, from the Tievenamara Road in Keady, admitted causing Liam McIlroy actual bodily harm on August 11, 2020.

He also admitted a charge of common assault against a second man on the same date.

Judge Kerr said that during a match between McCann’s Derrynoose team and the Keady team, for which McIlroy was a substitute, McCann had “become irate at a refereeing decision” and ran down the touchline towards the opposing dug-out shouting about a ball being out.

Things escalated when he was told to go back and McCann, who had carried a hurl with him, swung it at McIlroy and struck him on the hand, leaving his little finger hanging by a thread.

Mr McIlroy had to undergo two operations to fix it, including the insertion of a plate and screws.

The Keady player had to take three months off work and wasn’t able to play sports while the injury healed.

Judge Kerr said it was clear from reports “this was a permanent injury.”

Arrested and interviewed, McCann claimed he had gone down the line to give the hurl to one of his players when he was “verbally abused” by opposing players.

He claimed he had been swinging it to protect himself until his own team were able to pull him back.

“His plea acknowledges, however, that he is legally responsible for the injury caused,” said the judge.

He added that the offence was aggravated because McCann had used a weapon and had committed the offence in a public place, during a sporting event where potentially, young persons could have witnessed the assault.

In mitigation, Judge Kerr said he had numerous character references which suggested McCann was highly respected in the Gaelic field both as a coach and as a person but that since the incident, he had withdrawn from hurling to avoid any such further incidents.

“That seems a sensible course in my view,” he told the court.

Imposing the suspended sentence, Judge Kerr warned McCann that if he committed any further offences during the next two years, he would be brought back to court and would likely go to jail.