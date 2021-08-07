Former IFA man Boyd leaves high profile Sport NI role after 15 weeks

ONE of local sport's brightest young administrators has left a high-profile job with Sport NI just months after being hired.

Michael Boyd left the Irish Football Association (IFA) earlier this year after 22 years at Windsor Park to take up a new role within Sport NI on April 7.

He became the first ever Director of Sport for the body tasked with leading the development of sport in Northern Ireland and was tipped for even greater things.

But just 15 weeks after he joined the Upper Malone Road body he left Sport NI and has since taken up a position with the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission.

Boyd's appointment was part of a major shake up announced at the end of last year with the Director of Sport role one of four key positions advertised in December.

Chief Operating Officer, Head of Sport System and Head of Policy & Innovation were the other three roles with salaries ranging from £49,806 to £66,075.

Sport NI had been blighted by criticisms, resignations and staffing issues in the years prior to the shake up and it was hoped new executives in new roles would breathe new life into the troubled body.

Boyd's departure is another setback as he was lauded by both the Irish FA and Sport NI when he announced his move back in February.

“I am delighted to welcome Michael to the Sport NI team and I am excited to work with them and the entire team as we continue our journey towards best in world standards”, said Sport NI CEO Antoinette McKeown about Boyd's appointment.

“He will bring relevant and complementary expertise to our focus on a holistic sports system for NI to support everyone involved in sport and physical recreation.”

“I’m really looking forward to my new role at Sport NI, an organisation with an exciting new strategy in place, and I am excited about the future,” said Boyd in February.

“It was time for me to embrace a new challenge, a new adventure and I am looking forward to playing my part.”

IFA insiders tipped Boyd to be a future IFA Chief Executive at the National Stadium at Windsor Park after gaining further experience with Sport NI.

Boyd's departure was confirmed to Sunday Life and his former position will be advertised again.

“Sport NI can confirm that our recently appointed Director of Sport has decided to pursue opportunities elsewhere, and we wish him every success in doing so”, said a House of Sport spokesperson.

“The Director of Sport is a significant role, and we look forward to re-opening this opportunity to seek a strategic thinker and best-fit candidate in the coming months.”