Former kids’ play centre owner caged over indecent pics appeals jail term

Voyeur got two years in prison for depraved offences

A man caged for covertly taking photographs of young girls is set to appeal his jail term.

Kids’ play centre owner Lee Nugent was given four years in March after admitting to spying on the females getting undressed and taking pictures on his phone through a window.

He had pleaded guilty to three counts of voyeurism, two counts of possessing indecent images of children and one count of distributing an indecent image of a child.

The Tyrone man was ordered to serve half of the four-year term in prison and half on licence but is now asking appeal judges to have it reduced.

Nugent (42) was also made subject to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for 10 years and will be on the sex offenders’ register for the same duration.

As he passed sentence at Dungannon Crown Court, Judge Peter Irvine KC said: “This was a truly despicable series of behaviours.

“It’s totally incomprehensible that he would engage in such deprived and depraved activity.

“He has a clear propensity directly toward sexually deviant activity involving young girls.”

Nugent is now asking for the sentence to be reviewed by the appeal court judges in a bid to have the term reduced.

The case will be heard at the Court of Appeal this Friday, but a decision is unlikely to be made on that date.

His sentencing hearing heard how Nugent took photographs through a window while two young girls got changed individually on separate occasions.

As the activity was private, this led to the voyeurism charges, the court was told.

Both of his young victims were in a state of partial undress and were topless at the time, although the photographs did not show anything placing them in the category of indecent child imagery.

One of the girls observed Nugent standing outside the window with his phone raised, at which point the police were called.

Nugent subsequently gave a no-comment interview to police and no images were found on his phone.

The court heard a file was later sent to the Public Prosecution Service and it appeared a recommendation was made by police not to prosecute.

But prosecutors were not satisfied and asked the PSNI’s cyber security team to investigate.

A total of 15 images were recovered, which led to charges being brought against Nugent.

A prosecution barrister told the court: “The impact on the victims has to be considered by the court as an aggravating factor.

“It is taken as read that this will have had a major impact on the young females.”

Nugent, who lived at an address on the Castleroddy Road outside Omagh before being jailed, is listed as the owner of Nuggie’s Den children’s playgroup in the Gortrush Industrial Estate, on the outskirts of the Co Tyrone town.