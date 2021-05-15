Former Miss NI Anna Henry on her romantic marriage proposal

Former Miss Northern Ireland Anna Henry has spoken of her shock and joy after boyfriend Brian McGarvey proposed to her at a mountain top beauty spot.

The Portglenone model and gym owner (26), who was crowned Miss NI in 2017, was speechless when beau Brian (29) got down on one knee atop Binevenagh Mountain in Co Londonderry.

DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER: Anna shows off her engagement ring on top of Binevenagh

Pharmacist and amateur footballer Brian organised a picnic at the Binevenagh viewpoint overlooking Benone Beach last Saturday before popping the question to an unsuspecting Anna who eventually said yes.

Anna said she was completely dumbfounded by the proposal and was left shuddering and speechless by the gesture.

She told Sunday Life: “For ages I had been looking to go on a picnic, it’s nice and simple but it’s one of the things Covid has led me to craving.

“He said he had a surprise for me and I thought it was going to be something silly like a bag of sweets or something but it was a picnic box.

A kiss for Brian’s romantic efforts

“We got to the viewpoint and it was so beautiful, overlooking the beach and you can see right over to Donegal and beyond.

“It was just the nicest day, the spot where you park there’s a lake and there wasn’t a ripple on it, it was so peaceful.

“After the picnic we walked up to the mountain edge and the sun was splitting the skies, the day was so clear you could see all the mountains off in the distance, it was beautiful.

“We stayed for a bit enjoying the view and as I got up and turned to walk back to the car he said, ‘I’ve got a question to ask you,’ and I turned around and he was down on one knee very romantically.

“He said, ‘Will you marry me?’ and I think because I went into shock I didn’t even speak, I just put my hand over my face and didn’t know what was happening.”

“After a bit of silence he said, ‘So will ya?’” she laughed, adding: “Then it was all the excitement of ringing round families and telling them.

“That was it. At the start I was in complete shock, my body just started to shake, I knew nothing about it at all. I didn’t pick the ring or anything, I had nothing to do with it at all which is most unlike me but he had it planned perfectly.”

Anna Henry in her gym

In September last year model Anna spoke to this newspaper about swapping tiaras for treadmills after opening her own gym, a move which almost inadvertently scuppered her engagement ring pics after she ripped out one of her nails on her left hand opening boxes of equipment.

“The funny part about it was about eight weeks ago I pulled the fingernail off my little finger on my left hand in the gym opening a box,” she continued.

“My nail just caught on it and came right out all the way from the root under the cuticle, it was vile.

“I’ve always had my nails done since I was about 14, I don’t think Brian has ever seen me without my nails done, and when he proposed I was like, ‘Oh my god we can’t take any photos because I’ve got a missing nail’.

“But he had actually messaged my nail artist and got her to make me a fake nail the same pattern and colour as my nails so I could stick it on.

“He had the planning down to a fine art and that meant I could take pictures with the ring on without worrying.

“I absolutely love the ring, I probably couldn’t have picked better myself. I was up getting it resized last week and had a look at other rings but quickly decided I love the ring I have.

“Because it’s sentimental and he did pick it I think it means more to me. It’s absolutely perfect.

“He said he had it since Easter and had to do the ring selection over several video calls with jewellers on his lunch breaks at work, dedication to the cause I must say.”

Anna’s fiancé and his family hail from Gortin, Co Tyrone, with pharmacist Brian also playing football for the local GAA team.

The model added the pair have already managed to have engagement parties with both families and are now planning both a wedding and a honeymoon.

She added: “Of course there had to be a party afterwards and we did get to spend some time with all of my family on the Saturday night after the proposal.

“Brian’s family is actually from Gortin and they all came down which was lovely as our families had never met before. We went and partied in Gortin on Sunday with his family so we have ticked all those boxes for now.

“We have some hotel viewings booked already for this weekend and then it’s Brian’s 30th next weekend so we’ve a busy schedule coming up.

“It’ll be a big wedding, our numbers at the minute are sitting at 300 and we both come from party families so I think it’ll be a wedding weekend rather than wedding day.”