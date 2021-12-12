Former Miss NI Kat Walker appeals for fair pay for nurses in Miss Universe costume

Former Miss NI and frontline nurse, Kat Walker (27), has made quite the statement with her most recent Miss Universe costume appealing for fairer pay for nurses and healthcare workers.

The model said that being selected to represent Ireland in this year’s Miss Universe competition in Israel was “a dream come true”.

Hero NI nurse and model Kat Walker will represent Ireland at Miss Universe in Israel next month.

Kat, from Hillsborough, Co Down, wore an emerald green superhero-style costume during the most recent event at the pageant, complete with sparkly green cuffs with rhinestones and the words ‘Healthcare Hero’ emblazoned on them and a cape and wings which read: “Fair Pay for Nursing”.

She posted the image on her Instagram account to her 22,000 followers on Saturday afternoon along with the caption: “Say it louder for the people in the back.”

The model and healthcare worker said in the post: “I am so so proud of this National costume design when I found out I would be representing Ireland at Miss Universe this year I knew I wanted my costume to have a message.

“I wanted something that was personal to me but also extremely relevant and impactful. I wanted to celebrate the work of my fellow healthcare workers and also to make a statement on nurses pay.

“I am not just representing Ireland on this stage, but every single healthcare worker, the real heroes of this world, who go above and beyond caring for others, those who work through their breaks and work overtime for no extra pay, those who help the most vulnerable through their darkest days.It is time to pay nurses fairly. Enough is enough. “Massive thank you to @callmesophia_ for creating this design in such a short space of time and to @balmoralhealthcare & @mkawardsltd for sponsoring it.” The costume was created and designed by ‘Call Me Sophia’ a designer from Belfast who specialises in drag, costume, couture and padding.

Speaking to Sunday Life last month, the model and Cool FM DJ said that representing Ireland at the Miss Universe competition has been “a life-long dream”.

She said that the pageant is about “bringing strong women together despite our cultural differences and I’m looking forward to that aspect of it.”

“For me, it’s more about what Miss Universe has to stand for,” said Kat.