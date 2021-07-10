Former Miss NI Tiffany Brien and rugby star Matty Rea tie knot

Tiffany Brien with her brother Jack and his girlfriend Katharine Walker

Former Miss Northern Ireland Tiffany Brien has tied the knot with her Ulster Rugby boyfriend Matty Rea.

The estate agent and model and the sportsman said their ‘I dos’ in front of family and friends at Royal Belfast Golf Club in Holywood on Friday.

Tiffany and Matty got engaged in March

The 30-year-old looked stunning in an off the shoulder white full length dress with a huge bow on the back she helped design with Kevan Jon fashion and Blush Boutique. She ditched traditional heels for more comfortable white Converse.

The three bridesmaids – Tiffany’s sister Jess as well as Matty’s sisters Megan and Lauren – wore pale pink dresses also designed by Kevan Jon Fashion.

Jess, who sang at the wedding, posted a picture on social media saying: “My gorgeous sister @TiffanyjBrien. Congratulations @matty_rea. You may be a Rea now but you’ll always be a Brien to me. Love you both.”

Tiffany arrived at the stunning venue in a vintage car, a 1930’s style vintage Beauford convertible which is affectionately known as the ‘fairy tale car’, with her estate agent father Simon Brien, who walked her up the aisle.

The guest list was made up of a who’s who of Northern Ireland with numerous former Miss Northern Irelands and Miss Irelands in attendance including Cool FM presenter Katherine Walker, who dates Tiffany’s brother Jack, as well as Rebecca Maguire and Gemma Garrett, who did Tiffany’s make up for the big day. Ulster players including Eric O’Sullivan and David Shanahan as well as PR guru Cathy Martin were also at the glamorous bash.

Tiffany Brien with her parents Simon and Juanita, brother Jack and sister Jess

The party had an Ibiza vibe with entertainment from Yeoo DJ including live DJ Steven Simpson as well as sax and bongos. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic sanitation stations were positioned throughout the venue with posters saying “Spread Love Not Germs”.

The groom (27) shared a black and white picture on Instagram of him kissing his bride captioned: "Mr and Mrs Rea. Thanks to everyone who made it so special."

Later in the evening Tiffany changed into a second outfit, a tight long sleeve white dress with a black belt and heels for the evening.

The pair, who spent lockdown together and got engaged in March, have been working on transforming a 1980’s bungalow in Co Down into their marital home.

Tiffany, who was one of Northern Ireland’s leading influencers and had over 64k followers, quit social media last July after growing sick of the constant trolling. She still has a private Instagram for close friends and wasted no time in changing her name to Tiffany Rea.