Former Northern Ireland strongman ‘Big Dave’ charged with 12 child sexual abuse offences

A former world record-holding strongman has been charged with a string of historic child sexual abuse offences.

Ex-circus performer David Edward Parkinson appeared in court last week to have 12 charges dating back to the mid-1970s put to him.

The 78-year-old — who in his celebrity heyday was known as ‘Big Dave’ and ‘Mighty Dave’ — is accused of two counts of rape, five counts of indecency towards a child, four counts of indecent assault on a female child and one count of indecent assault on a female.

Court documents state the alleged offences are dated between February 1976 and February 1983.

Parkinson, who is originally from the village of Brookeborough but now lives on University Street in south Belfast, said nothing after the charges were read to him at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

District Judge Stephen Keown adjourned the case to Dungannon Crown Court on October 12 and freed Parkinson on his own bail of £500.

Ex-circus performer and strongman David Parkinson

‘Big Dave’ Parkinson became well known after he earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records in 1974 when he won the world beer barrel-lifting championship during the World Beer Show at Earls Court in London. He managed seven presses over his head with a 22-gallon beer barrel to take the world title.

For the next 35 years he toured the country doing power-lifts and appearing on TV.

Parkinson, a former pal of World’s Strongest Man veteran Geoff Capes, performed a number of novelty powerlifting stunts that included lifting former world champion boxer Barry McGuigan above his head with one arm.

He also regularly made headlines with his outlandish cash challenges to anyone who thought they could match his feats of strength.

As a strongman, he earned thousands of pounds for children’s charities.