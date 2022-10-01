Former school bus driver admits to having indecent videos of children

THIS is the former school bus driver who has pleaded guilty to 20 offences of having indecent videos of children.

Gary Talbot also confessed to five counts of having extreme pornography, committed between March 2008 and January 2015.

The 65-year-old, originally from Newcastle but now in Maghaberry Prison, was scooped during searches four years ago and a number of devices were seized.

The court has not yet formally heard what the offending material relates to, or at what level the videos had been categorised.

At the brief arraignment on Friday, a defence lawyer said that as well as the usual probation pre-sentence report, he would also be lodging additional material as “there are a number of background issues” in the case.

Talbot was remanded back into custody with sentencing due to take place next month.