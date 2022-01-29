Former senior RUC police officer faces trial on child images charges

A former senior RUC officer is to stand trial for possessing and making indecent images of children.

Raymond Keith Lindsay pleaded not guilty to 20 offences during an arraignment hearing at Dungannon Crown Court last week.

The 63-year-old is alleged to have made indecent images of children on 15 occasions between April 2016 and July 2018.

Lindsay, from Killyman Road in Dungannon, is also charged with five counts of possessing prohibited images of children during the same period.

Following the hearing on Tuesday, the case was adjourned for a trial at the same court on June 6, with the defendant released on continuing bail.

Lindsay joined the RUC in 1988. In 1993, he was promoted to the rank of inspector and worked on the staff of a deputy chief constable.

If convicted of making indecent images of children, he faces a maximum of 10 years in jail.

Possessing indecent images of children carries a maximum three-year prison term.