Former UDR man abused girl while wearing his uniform

A FORMER UDR man who worked for the Ministry of Defence for more than 20 years has avoided prison for abusing children when he was a teenager.

James White initially denied any wrongdoing before admitting indecent assault and gross indecency with a female child and gross indecency with a male child.

His crimes were committed in the early 1970s when he was 17 and significantly older than the victims.

Dungannon Crown Court was told the female victim came forward after White, who is now 68, contacted her out of the blue, triggering traumatic memories.

The male victim provided evidence backing her account. Both were abused by White in Co Armagh during the school holidays.

The court was told he assaulted the girl in a wardrobe and on another occasion abused her while wearing his UDR uniform.

The male victim was taken to an old railway track. Hidden from view, White told him he was going to show him something, then exposed himself and performed a sex act on himself.

On another occasion, he exposed himself to both children and asked them to touch him.

At this point, the boy was “now old enough to know this was wrong” and took the other child from the house.

A defence lawyer said White, from Main Street in Tynan, had expressed extreme remorse for his actions and his guilty pleas had spared the victims a trial.

A pre-sentence report noted he had worked in a number of roles, including spending 23 years with the MoD, from which he retired before the pandemic.

He has been diagnosed with a number of issues, and his family is supporting him with these and the court process.

Judge Paul Ramsay said the woman’s victim impact statement was “moving and poignant”. She described being “too young to understand but instinctively knew it was wrong … frightening (and) done in secret. White was in control and she was powerless”.

She considers herself, “a victim, but also a survivor”.

“It was a terrible secret carried for years, but she now feels free and has regained power,” the court heard.

The judge took into account White’s age at the time and imposed an 18-month prison term, suspended for two years.

He was also placed on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.