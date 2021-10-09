Former west Belfast teacher (76) downloaded sick images of children

A former teacher has admitted he was downloading images of children being sexually abused for more than 12 years.

Charlie Beggs (76) appeared at Craigavon Crown Court on Thursday by video-link from his solicitor’s offices to plead guilty to 14 of 15 charges of making indecent images of children on dates between February 2004 and July 2016.

Prosecuting lawyer Joseph Murphy told the court that while count 15 was not being proceeded with, Lisburn man Beggs “accepts the totality of his offending…it’s really to even up the indictment in terms of categories.”

It is understood that when he worked as a teacher he taught at La Salle secondary school in west Belfast.

Defence counsel Patrick Taylor asked for the pensioner, from the Feumore Road, to be freed on continuing bail while the probation service compile a pre-sentence report.

Adjourning the plea and sentence to November 4, Judge Roseanne McCormick QC ordered Beggs to sign the police sex offenders’ register.