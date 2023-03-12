Foundations of Good Friday Agreement neglected: Lord Alderdice

The first speaker of the Assembly is to accuse the British and Irish governments and the main political parties of failing to maintain the foundations of the Good Friday Agreement.

Lord Alderdice, who also sat on the Independent Monitoring Commission, which reported on republican and loyalist paramilitary activity, will also say it is a pity the former Civic Forum did not survive.

The ex-East Belfast MLA, who led the Alliance Party for six years, wants Stormont reformed to take into account the increasing number of representatives who no longer identify as unionist or nationalist.

Lord Alderdice, who now lives in England, is returning to Belfast on April 21 to give a lecture at the Linen Hall Library as part of a series of events marking the 25th anniversary of the peace deal.

He will say the foundations of the agreement “recognised the three sets of disturbed historic relationships, not only within Northern Ireland but between north and south and between Britain and Ireland”.

Lord Alderdice will add: “As a result, the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement had three sets of interlocking institutions — the Assembly, North-South executive bodies and the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference.

“Unfortunately, the two governments and the parties failed to nourish and maintain those relationships, so the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference did not meet at the top level for 10 years, despite all that was happening in the context of European relationships with Brexit, never mind in Northern Ireland.

The emergence of a significant cohort of people who do not identify as unionist or nationalist is positive but leaves the agreement increasingly out of line with political reality, he will continue.

Lord Alderdice will add that he is encouraged that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the EU’s Ursula von der Leyen “have so clearly engaged in relationship repair”.

The DUP was asked to comment on the former Alliance leader’s claims but did not reply.

Sunday Life also contacted the British and Irish governments for a response on his allegations.