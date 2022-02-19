Four accused of stealing Earl’s sand

FOUR men accused of stealing sand from Lough Neagh belonging to the Earl of Shaftesbury are set to fight the charge.

The four from Tyrone — including three in their 70s — are all accused of stealing sand worth £1,920 belonging to the Shaftsbury Estate of Lough Neagh Ltd in October 2019.

They are Coalisland men John Quinn (78), of Ferry Road; Joseph Quinn (76), of Lisnastrane Road; Seamus Quinn (71), of Annaghnaboe Road and Emmet Quinn (43), of Cluaneo Meadows.

They each face a single charge of theft.

During a brief hearing of the case in Coleraine courthouse, defence counsel told Judge Philip Gilpin the men are set to contest the charges at trial later this year.

The lawyer said the defence have requested disclosure of title or deed documents from the Crown relating to ownership of land which may feature in the case.

Judge Gilpin adjourned the matter for a review hearing on March 23 and fixed a provisional trial date for October 10.

Lough Neagh is owned by the Ashley-Cooper family, the current head of which is Nicholas Ashley-Cooper, 12th Earl of Shaftesbury.

The 42-year-old is one of the directors of the Shaftesbury Estate of Lough Neagh Limited, along with his mother, Christina Eva Ashley-Cooper, the Dowager Countess of Shaftesbury.

A former shareholder in the company was Charles Palmer-Tomkinson, the father of the late TV presenter and socialite Tara Palmer-Tomkinson.

It has long been dredged for sand and one of the company’s purposes is to oversee the operation of sand and gravel pits at the lough.

The continued removal of sand from the lough, the largest freshwater lake in the UK, has prompted fierce criticism from politicians and environmental campaigners.

In October 2020 infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon re-approved the planning permission for the dredging saying it was a “finely balanced decision”.

But James Orr of Friend’s of the Earth said it was “a major blow to the environmental integrity of the lough and the political integrity of the planning system”.

Green Party leader Claire Bailey the dredging of sand is “thought to have had a devastating impact on the entire ecosystem of the lough”.