Freddie Starr and his gaggle of NI groupies

FREDDIE Starr was sex-mad and had a “shuttle service” of hookers and groupies sent from Belfast airports.

Promoter Pat Egan — who looked after the comic’s Irish shows — said he also had a string of women lined up in Dublin.

He was stunned when the manic stand-up asked for a masseur in his hotel room and told him: “I want a bit of action.”

Pat revealed: “He ended up arranging for a hooker, and she spent the rest of the night with him. From my experience of touring with him, I was aware that sex and Freddie went hand-in-hand.

“When he was on tour in Ireland (and presumably elsewhere) it was evident that he had an insatiable appetite for women.

“It seemed as if he had his own shuttle service from Dublin and Belfast airports, collecting and dropping off a variety of showgirls, housewives and prostitutes.

“All were mature women and certainly not teenagers. A lot of the time he was more to be pitied than laughed at.”

Starr — real name Frederick Fowell — once had a reputed £12million fortune but died practically penniless in Spain two years ago, aged 76.

Pat said: “Freddie was totally off the wall. A hellraiser, eccentric, outrageously rude and totally unpredictable.

“Everything he did was extreme — there was no middle ground.

“His routine was sexist and sometimes racist, and like his contemporaries Benny Hill and Jim Davidson, he ended up being left behind in the late 80s.”

But in his new book Backstage Pass, Pat said that while Starr was hooked on sex, he didn’t believe abuse claims that had been made against him.

He added: “Starr’s career was already well past its peak in the early 2000s, but there is no denying that the accusations of a link to Jimmy Savile and the 2012 Operation Yewtree investigation into allegations of historical sexual abuse were the final nails in his performing career.

“One thing I know for sure is that in our 10-year relationship, Freddie may have talked about sex from breakfast to bedtime, but he never uttered a word or even a hint about liking young or underage girls.

“While suffering a great injustice by being held on bail for almost two years during Operation Yewtree, his work dried up.

“In the end, due to insufficient evidence, he was never charged in connection with the investigations, but it was far too late, the damage had been done.”