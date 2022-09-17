Friends of murder victim Hollie Thomson raise £10k for her family

Friends of murder victim Hollie Thomson have raised more than £10,000 to help her family.

The lifeless body of the mum of one was discovered at her west Belfast home last weekend. Her partner Christopher ‘Mo’ Morelli (31) appeared in court last Wednesday charged with murder.

The barber shop owner was remanded in custody after a detective explained how the 28-year-old murder victim, from the Greenan area, had been suffocated and suffered a fracture to her neck.

Detective Inspector Griffin said, following Ms Thomson’s death, the accused harmed himself “seriously” and had attempted to take his own life, resulting in him being hospitalised for 24 hours.

Prior to his arrest, he had also fashioned a noose, the officer said.

The officer said Morelli was “somewhat estranged” from most of his family, but lived with his elderly grandmother.

The accused denied the charge during interviews with police, DI Griffin said, but otherwise gave “no comment” responses to other questions.

Following the killing, friends of Hollie launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for her family and young daughter Ayla. It passed its £10,000 target on Saturday as the local community rallied to the cause.

Organisers Ruby and Lauren, who are friends of Hollie’s sister Katie, wrote: “Hollie was adored by all her family, especially her sister Katie and her young daughter Ayla. No family should have to endure this type of loss so soon.

“Hollie always wanted to have a support fund set up for her daughter and did not get the chance to do so.

“Hollie’s family and circle of friends are devastated by her passing and anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Hollie will know how wonderful she was. We are all thinking of her family and friends at this devastating time.”

Anyone wanting to contribute to the Hollie Thomson fund should visit www.gofundme.com and search for ‘Hollie Thomson’.

