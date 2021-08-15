Frights, camera, action… NI soldiers reflect on hell in Helmand – and if carnage was worth it
Downpatrick cameraman Eugene Campbell, who narrowly dodged gunfire in Afghanistan, tells of emotional reunions with soldiers and families for new ITV project on the conflict
Ivan Little
An award-winning Northern Irish TV cameraman who missed death by inches during a gun battle in Afghanistan in 2006 has spoken of his emotional reunions with soldiers and families who lost loved ones in the bloody conflict.