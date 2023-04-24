From theatre star to backing Van Morrison, Jolene’s living her very own Cinderella story

Singer pinching herself after being signed up by Morrison

The Van Morrison fans giving rave reviews to the latest addition to his band probably did not recognise her from her last performance in a Belfast theatre.

Jolene O’Hara looks completely different now to how she did when she appeared with May McFettridge in the pantomime Cinderella at the city’s Grand Opera House.

The Finaghy singer said: “I was one of the two outrageous, wicked step-sisters who were so cruel to Cinderella, but just a short time later I found myself singing in Van Morrison’s band.

“It could scarcely have been more of a contrast and it really has been the thrill of a lifetime.

“I’ve always been a fan of Van’s music. He’s a genius. It was a huge enough honour to be approached to sing backing vocals on his new album, Moving on Skiffle, but to be invited to work with him in live shows was out of this world.

“On the skiffle songs, it’s class that there are lots of backing vocals to be done and there’s the chance to get really stuck in. I can’t believe my luck.

“I’ve sung with Van at a number of concerts in Dublin and in England, and we were in Amsterdam before coming back to Belfast for gigs at the Ulster Hall and the Whitla Hall.

“I can’t tell you how much I enjoyed the experience of being with Van and his band.

“I sometimes look around me at sound checks and marvel at the astonishing amount of talent in front of my eyes.”

Jolene sings backing vocals on Van Morrison's latest album

Sir Van’s most recent concerts have focused on his new skiffle songs, leaving fans who wanted to hear his classics disappointed. Others, however, have revelled in listening to him deliver fresh material.

Jolene said the feedback had been overwhelmingly enthusiastic.

She will miss Van’s forthcoming concerts in England and in Europe over the summer because she has been signed up for a revival of Good Vibrations, the stage show about Terri Hooley, which will run at the Grand Opera House in May before moving on to New York in June and July.

“I played a punk called Polly and several other roles in the original Lyric Theatre production in 2018, and I’m excited to be back with the revival,” Jolene explained.

“I hope that I can sing again with Van after I return from New York, but we’ll see what happens.”

Van Morrison

If her busy diary allows, she plans to take a month off and go travelling in Thailand before this year’s panto season.

Jolene and her sister, Philippa, have been singing together all their lives and come from a musical family.

However, Jolene initially set her sights on a different career, graduating from Queen’s University with a degree in engineering.

Having found a passion for amateur drama and musical societies, she decided engineering was not for her and instead turned her attention to acting and music.

She said: “I was really fortunate that I got my first professional acting job in 2010 with roles at the Lyric in Belfast and with Dublin companies too. I loved it and it confirmed for me that engineering wasn’t the direction I wanted to go in.”

Morrison's latest album

As well as pursuing individual careers, Jolene and Philippa have fronted bands together including their own, O’Hara.

They’ve performed in wedding groups, staged cabaret residencies and worked as the lead vocalists in the Lush! Classical concerts with the Ulster Orchestra, which will return to the SSE Arena and Botanic Gardens later this year.

Jolene, who has also worked with the NI Opera, said: “I suppose Philippa and I do have loads of fingers in loads of different pies, but that’s the only way most of us in this industry can survive.

“It’s been a lot of hard work and graft, and the pandemic made things even tougher, but I can’t complain.

“One night I will be singing with the best musicians in Ireland — in the world, in my opinion — and the next I will be in a theatre doing plays like Pump Girl by Abbie Spallen and working with superb directors like Andrew Flynn.

“It’s great to mix things up as much as possible.

“The Grand Opera House panto was a dream come true. I’d always fantasied about being in a Christmas show, and I got my wish with of a succession of pantos at the Waterfront. The wicked step-sister role at the Opera House, however, was even more fun.

“I love playing evil characters, and next year I will be the Evil Queen in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

“Being in the same show as John Linehan, aka May McFettridge, and Paddy Jenkins is guaranteed to be a laugh-a-minute.”

But where do Jolene’s ambitions really lie, in plays, films or in music?

She said: “I suppose if I could make records and tour big-time with our band, that would be amazing, but I’m just happy to take things as they come.”