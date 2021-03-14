Fugitive rapist James Taggart may have fled across border

Taggart is originally from Enniskillen

AT LARGE: James Taggart may have fled to the Republic

Police fear an on-the-run rapist has fled across the border to avoid being returned to prison after his early release licence was suspended.

James Taggart has been missing since the end of January when he was last seen in Portadown.

The PSNI have put out several public missing persons appeals for the dangerous predator, the most recent last Sunday, without revealing his convictions. However, officers have conceded the 26-year-old is "unlawfully at large after his licence was revoked".

Taggart served a seven-year jail sentence for the rape of a 19-year-old woman in Enniskillen in 2012. He was aged 17 at the time of the sex attack which was committed while he was on licence from prison for an earlier assault.

Sunday Life understands that as part of his most recent release Taggart was living in a hostel in Portadown.

Concerns have been raised about his behaviour leading Parole Commissioners to withdraw his licence, which the rapist is on for two years, and order his return to jail.

"Taggart went missing after being told his early release was being reconsidered," a security source told this newspaper.

"He had been living in Portadown and was the subject of strict monitoring conditions. The belief is that Taggart is living across the border to avoid being arrested. He is from Enniskillen originally and would have contacts in Sligo and Cavan."

Appealing for information about Taggart's whereabouts the PSNI described the sex offender as 5ft 7ins tall, slim, with short light brown hair and a receding hairline.

Taggart was originally sentenced to nine years in prison for raping his teen victim, however this was reduced to seven years on appeal. His lawyers successfully argued that the punishment was excessive and wrong in principle.

The court heard how he met the woman in a bar in Enniskillen and they both returned to his home. She made it clear that there would be no sex, leading Taggart to "flip".

He throttled her, before ripping off her clothes and carrying out a sickening rape. Giving evidence, his victim said she could hardly breathe and feared for her life during the ordeal.

When arrested by cops a lying Taggart denied any wrongdoing, but his claims were rejected by a jury which found him guilty of rape and assault.

Placing the thug on the sex offenders' register for life, the trial judge said he has shown no compassion or remorse.

It was also revealed that despite his young age Taggart had multiple convictions for assault and was on licence for causing GBH with intent when he committed the rape.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of James Taggart should contact the PSNI on the non-emergency 101 number.

