Fun in the air for 10 years of Titanic Belfast

FLUTTERING kites and hot air balloons marked the 10th anniversary of Titanic Belfast at the famous slipways on Saturday.

Children and families basked in the spring sun at the famous old shipyard as giant balloons and colourful kites took to the skies above.

Since opening in 2012, Titanic Belfast has become a hub for social, business and entertainment activities as well as becoming a city landmark in its own right.

To mark the 10th anniversary a range of events are planned for this weekend.

Crocodile, bear and shark kites in the air over Titanic Belfast

On Saturday visitors were treated to kite-flying and hot-air balloon displays as well as Inflatable Laser Quest.

Sunday’s programme offers more of the same with live music, face-painting, animation and prize giveaways.

Posting an array of sunny pics from Saturday on their Twitter account, Titanic Belfast said: “The 10th Birthday party is in full swing at Titanic Belfast.

Kite-tastic fun at Titanic Belfast

“We hope you are having a fantastic day so far! The party continues with more family fun tomorrow! #TBTurns10.”

Since it opened in 2012 Titanic Belfast has welcomed more than six million visitors from over 145 countries