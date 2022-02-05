Fundraiser in memory of popular footballer

Event in aid of cardiac charity remembers late family man Marc

Marc (28) died suddenly in February 2020 and is survived by wife Jennifer (35) and baby boy Max (3)

THE family of an amateur footballer and dad-of-one who died suddenly from a heart defect is holding a fundraiser to raise awareness about cardiac risk in the young.

Marc Prendergast, from west Belfast, admitted himself to hospital with a pain in his chest in February 2020 and passed away a short time later having previously had no signs of ill health. The 38-year-old, a devoted family man who doted on his baby boy Max and wife Jennifer, was one of three players from west Belfast amateur football side Tullymore Swifts who have been struck down by a heart condition in the last few years.

To mark what would have been his 40th birthday, the Prendergast family has organised a fundraiser for the charity Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) this coming Saturday at the Devenish Complex in Finaghy, west Belfast.

Marc’s widow Jennifer told Sunday Life she has been overwhelmed by the generosity of her community since the event was announced on social media in January.

She said: “We’ve been inundated with local people and businesses wanting to donate prizes to be raffled off on the night, we’re sitting at around 100 prizes already.

“People have been so generous, we haven’t even had to approach anybody, we just put posts up on social media and it’s taken off.

“It seems like it will be a popular event which is just unbelievable, it’s amazing to see the generosity of people.

“This is obviously very close to our hearts and it’s amazing how lovely and generous people have been, we’re so thankful.

“We picked CRY because it just so happened Marc was one of three footballers in the same team that had similar heart failures, he and one other died and the third man survived. They were all in and around the same age and had similar conditions, it was so remarkable that three people in the one community and the one football team had been affected by this.

“The obvious choice would have been to go for Chest, Heart & Stroke but we thought because the two deaths were very young we would go for CRY instead.

“The football team are all onboard and are all coming along which will be great, people have just been so supportive.”

Tony Campbell, a plasterer from Dunmurry and fellow Swifts player, was only 29 when he died from a massive heart attack in January 2017.

Another Swifts man, Brendan Dorrian, collapsed aged 33 in July 2020 just months after Marc’s death and was saved by the quick thinking of his team-mates and Air Ambulance paramedics.

Jennifer said the family hopes to raise awareness about cardiac issues in younger people and may hold an annual event depending on the success of Marc’s fundraiser.

She added: “We don’t have a figure in mind or anything, we’re just trying to encourage as many people to attend and donate as possible with all the money going to CRY.

“If we raise enough money and awareness we’re hoping to maybe establish a yearly event to host but we’ll see.

“We’d love to be able to shine a light on these type of conditions and spread awareness about cardiac arrest in young people. It’s mixed emotions for me obviously but it’s something we’re looking forward to celebrating.”

More information about Saturday’s event can be found on the GoFundMe page — Marc Prendergast fundraiser.