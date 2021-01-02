Funeral held for Ballymena couple Shirley and Ronald McDowell who died days apart

The joint funeral took place on Saturday of a Ballymena couple who died within days of each other.

Shirley McDowell (76) passed away on December 28, after almost five weeks as a patient at Antrim Area Hospital and just three days after the death of her beloved husband Ronald.

The couple, who had been married for 52 years, were laid to rest in Ballymena Cemetery after a service in Stevenson's Funeral Home.

Heartache: Ronald and Shirley McDowell with son Raymond

Shirley's grieving son Raymond said his mother "fell to pieces and stopped eating" when former factory worker Ronald (75), who was suffering from an inoperable brain tumour, went into Kintullagh Nursing Home, where he would spend his last days.

Tests confirmed that Shirley was suffering from, among other things, cancer of the lymph nodes.

"Once my dad died, I just think she gave up," Raymond said.