Funeral held for Northern Ireland student Jeni Larmour who died in Newcastle

The funeral of student Jeni Larmour who died suddenly in England earlier this month took place during a private ceremony yesterday.

The procession travelled along the Armagh Road in Newtownhamilton to Ballynahone Cemetery for a private committal.

Miss Larmour (18), from Newtownhamilton, was found unconscious on October 3 at her halls of residence in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne.

A former deputy head girl at Armagh Royal School, she had only just moved to the city to study architecture and urban planning at Newcastle University.

Northumbria Police confirmed in the days after her death 10 arrests had been made in relation to the deaths of four young people including three students.

The arrests included an 18-year-old man who was detained on suspicion of supplying a class B drug.

A family notice for the funeral said Miss Larmour was the much-loved daughter of Sandra and David, adored sister of Daniel, dearly loved granddaughter of Jennifer and the late Eric Foster as well as a dear niece and friend.

The family requested privacy and for donations to be made to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

In an Instagram post paying tribute to Miss Larmour, Armagh Royal School described her as a "spirited and independently minded girl" who "possessed a well developed sense of justice."

Adding: "We extend to her many friends, her family, brother and parents our sincerest sympathy at this tragic time and assure them of our prayers and practical support."

Speaking following the arrests earlier this month, Chief Inspector Steve Wykes of Northumbria Police issued a warning to young people on the dangers of taking drugs for recreational use.

He said: "The consequences could cost you your life.

"We will continue to work with both universities and will be increasing our patrols in the areas where these tragedies have occurred."