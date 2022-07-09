Funeral home at centre of viral hearse video hit by fresh controversy as new clip emerges

Director ‘disgusted’ at footage which shows duo dancing with coffin

The Newry funeral home at the centre of a viral video outrage is facing further embarrassment after footage of men dancing with a coffin on its premises emerged online.

Heaney Keenan Funeral Directors was forced to apologise last month after a video of a man driving a hearse while filming himself, another passenger and a coffin in the back seat went viral.

Now a second video has surfaced of people dancing with a coffin at a storage building owned by the firm in April 2020.

In the clip, two men dressed in casual clothing except for top hats dance with the coffin while electronic music plays in the background.

Patricia Heaney, a director of the family business, said the pair were contractors and not directly employed by the company.

She also said they took the coffin and hats from the storeroom without permission and that the business was unaware of the video at the time.

She told Sunday Life: “It has only resurfaced now almost two-and-a-half years later. Although they were contractors employed by myself, they were not employees of the funeral business.

“I was unaware of the video and their behaviour at the time.

“I feel very disrespected and appalled that they took it upon themselves to behave that way.

“It was in relation to some TikTok meme involving African funeral dancers as far as I know.

“I am disgusted by it and I believe the video has resurfaced now out of vindictiveness.

“The coffin was empty. They had helped themselves to items in the storeroom of their own accord and lifted an empty casket.

“They also helped themselves to clothing, including the top hats that can be seen in the video.

“I did report the incident to the police at the time, but I was told there was nothing that could be done.”

Ms Heaney’s reference to funeral dancers is believed to be related to a video that emerged at the start of the pandemic of pallbearers dancing with a coffin in Ghana.

A source said: “The video has left people incredulous. It’s absolutely and completely disrespectful to those who have lost or will soon lose a loved one.

“Under no circumstances should this be seen as fun or in any way a caricature. It’s shockingly disrespectful.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a video circulating on social media on June 24.

“No offences were detected. General advice and guidance was given to the reporting party.”

The business was left red-faced last month after a clip of a man driving a hearse while filming himself and a coffin and threatening to “start a war” was widely shared online.

The firm, which also has an office in Banbridge, later confirmed that the driver was no longer employed following the incident.

The PSNI subsequently confirmed it had spoken to a 54-year-old man about the video and passed a file to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

In the clip, the driver can be seen filming himself along with another passenger and the coffin in the back.

He says: “Me and him are going to start a war and we’re going to put them all in yokes like that in the back.”

The camera then turns to the coffin.

In a statement on social media at the time, Ms Heaney said the video was “absolutely no reflection of the values or professional ethics” of the business.

“We are appalled and devastated by the behaviour in the video content shared across social media in recent days,” she added.

“As director of the company since 2018, I have worked to continue to build on the relationships with families and the communities across Newry, Banbridge and neighbouring areas.

“I wish to protect the remaining members and loyal staff who have gone above and beyond to uphold the legacy created by my grandfather Patsy Heaney and my great uncle Brendan Heaney.

“I can confirm that the employees in question are no longer employed by us.

“As always, I appreciate the support from the local community and will be making no further comment on the matter.”

In a clarification to the post, Ms Heaney confirmed the passenger in the video who had been “implicated by association” was not a contracted employee.

She also said she did not “hold him responsible for the actions of the driver”.