GAA captain Kealan McCallan charged with rape

The hurling captain of a north Belfast GAA club has been charged with raping and repeatedly assaulting a woman.

Former company director Kealan McCallan (33) captains the hurlers of Ardoyne Kickhams GAA club in north Belfast and also plays Gaelic football for the club.

McCallan, of Hollybrook Manor, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, is charged with one count of rape and nine counts of assault against the alleged victim spanning several years.

According to court documents he is accused of raping the woman once in December 2017 as well as assaulting her on nine separate occasions between July 2016 and March 2018.

During a brief hearing at Laganside Magistrates Court on Thursday, the case against McCallan was adjourned until later this month with his solicitor indicating he intends to contest the matters.

When contacted by Sunday Life about the charges against him McCallan declined to comment.

On his now deleted Twitter profile McCallan described himself as a “genuinely nice guy, don’t believe all you hear/read, always form your own opinion”.

After being contacted by this newspaper McCallan’s Twitter profile was removed from the social media platform and his Facebook account disappeared from public view.

A spokesman for Ardoyne Kickhams said McCallan had been asked to “step aside” from his roles with the hurling and football teams until the conclusion of the criminal case against him.