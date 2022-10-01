GAA player who flashed at cops must sign sex offenders’ register

A MAN who urinated in public at the airport and flashed at police after missing a flight to Spain because he was too drunk, has been ordered to do 100 hours of community service.

GAA player Gavin Goodfellow had pleaded guilty to indecent behaviour and exposure at Belfast International Airport in June this year.

The court was told the 26-year-old had already learned a “salutary lesson” after the case gained widespread publicity.

As well as community service, Goodfellow was also ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for five years.

Workers at a cafe in Aldergrove had to call police for help with a passenger who was drunk, falling off a chair and bothering staff and other travellers.

That passenger turned out to be Goodfellow. He claimed he was getting a flight to Ibiza but when that was checked, he had, in fact, been refused to board because he was too drunk to fly.

Goodfellow, from Edendoit Road in Pomeroy, was told to leave but he continued to cause a nuisance.

“Escorted from the building, the defendant continued to remain in the area and tried to head back in before he went to a nearby hedge where taxis and buses were parked, pulled down the front of his shirts and began urinating,” a prosecutor told the court in Antrim on Tuesday.

Warned by police about his behaviour, Goodfellow tried to get back into the building, claiming he needed to use the toilet.

Warned by the police about his behaviour, Goodfellow then exposed his private parts.

“Police shouted at him to stop but he repeated the gesture and there were members of the public in the area at the time,” said the lawyer.

The court was told there was “no excuse” for his behaviour, and had Goodfellow not been drunk, the offences would not have occurred.

His defence lawyer arguing there had been no sexual element or sexual thrill to the offending but rather a “lack of maturity and decision-making”.

Passing sentence, the judge told Goodfellow:“I think you have recognised what you did was a very foolish thing” and a very serious matter given the “wide variety” of people at an airport, including children, who could’ve seen him.