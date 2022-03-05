GAA player’s family hit by second tragedy

Ciaran Woods who was stabbed to death in 2010. His father John died in Friday's accident

Mr Woods was hit by the lorry on Water Street, near Main Street, in Lisnaskea.

The family of a Fermanagh GAA player who was stabbed to death has been hit by another tragedy after his father died after being hit by a lorry.

Lisnaskea man John Woods was struck by the vehicle on Water Street in the town just before 8pm on Friday.

Paramedics attended the scene but sadly Mr Woods’s death was confirmed by police on Saturday morning.

SDLP councillor Garbhan McPhillips, who knows the Woods family, said his death would be felt throughout the Lisnaskea community.

“It’s a great shock from the whole community and my condolences go to the whole family,” he said.

“Knowing John personally, it has just really hit home, he was really well known throughout the community and was a lovely man.

“He was quite a quiet man who kept himself to himself, a big family man and a lovely man all in all, so it’s a tragic loss to the entire community.”

In July 2010 John’s son Ciaran, a former Fermanagh footballer, was stabbed to death at a house in the village of Tempo, near Lisnaskea, by Gary Moane.

The 37-year-old father-of-one pleaded for his life before a drunken Moane (41) knifed him twice in the heart.

Moane’s sentencing hearing was told Mr Woods begged him: “Don't, don't be doing that, I've got a seven-year-old daughter."

He also attacked a woman who was in the house, stabbing her in the stomach before she managed to escape and raise the alarm with neighbours.

Moane, from the village of Brookeborough, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and in 2012 was given an indeterminate sentence due to the danger he posed to the public.

Though Recorder of Belfast David McFarland ordered him to serve at least five years he was released after spending four years behind bars by the Parole Commissioners. He had 36 previous violent convictions.

After Moane was freed his victim’s younger brother, also called John Woods said: “I know people have to be rehabilitated, but four years for killing my brother, is that justice?

"I was really close to Ciaran. I looked up to him. He was setting all these sporting records and he was always coaching me.

“I looked up to Ciaran, I always admired him. He was strong and athletic. It was hard when he died.”